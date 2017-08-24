Hot Video: Learn from the foreign movie industries – Samira Bawumia tells ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ critics

Social media went buzzing some weeks ago when Samira Bawumia, wife of Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, posed for photos with actors of popular telenovela ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ in India. A section of the Ghanaian public criticised her for committing an act which they claimed was an affront to Ghana’s movie industry. These criticisms were born out of concerns that the foreign telenovela, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, which airs on Adom TV, had taken over Ghana’s television screens to the detriment of local movies.

In what looks like a response to these critics, Samira Bawumia has advised local movie producers to learn from strategies of the foreign movie industries that have given them the upper hand.

“We have to learn from their successes. What is making them exciting? What is making them interesting and learn from them and improve upon what they are doing,” she told Joy News’ Maxwell Amoofia.

According to her, these foreign producers have been able to meet the demands of consumers in Ghana hence their dominance on the Ghanaian market.

Samira Bawumia believes that there is no need for total overhaul of the movie industry but rather adopt tactics of foreign counterparts to enhance our industry.

“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. I believe that you learn from others who are doing well…It is a competitive market and we have to rise to the occasion and know what our viewers want,” Samira Bawumia reckoned.

She also encouraged local producers to strive to meet the expectations of movie lovers in ensuring that Ghanaian movies become competitive on the global market.