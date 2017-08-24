Ghana Actors Guild donates to veteran Actors in Accra





The leadership of Ghana Actors Guild has paid a visit to aged actors and actresses at their residences in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The delegation comprising Actors Guild President Samuel Fiscian, Welfare Officer Kalsoume Sinare, Secretary Ziggy Netteyson, Mikki Osei Berko among others, presented eight mobile phones from Vodafone and undisclosed amounts of money to the long-serving film makers.

The eight veterans include; Grace Nortey, Mac Jordan Amartey, Kwadwo Dadson, Samuel Mensah, Bernice Monyetor Ackumey, Guy Boakye (Wofa Guy), Emery Brown and William Kwakutsi Abeve.

Speaking after the donation, president of the Ghana Actors Guild Samuel Fiscian said the gesture was in acknowledgement of the veteran actor’s contributions to the movie industry during their active days.

According to him, the Ghana Actors Guild has begun a regional tour to meet its members, encourage new actors to join and donate to the aged and ailing members.

Mr. Fiscian said, the Guild as part of its long term plan will institute a pension fund package for aged film makers to support them when they retire.

The newly inducted Executive has begun re-registration of its members to help the group attain a certain level of mobilisation; a move to bring all its members together and in an organised unit and instil a sense of unity among them.

