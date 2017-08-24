Eboo wows over 40k @ Swedru Akwambo Musik Festival

Afrobeats, Reggae/Dancehall star Eboo has dominated headlines in recent weeks because of his explosive return to mainstream music. Signed to Empire Records, the “Honey” hitmaker is set to release his new album in coming months. Made up of carefully crafted masterpieces, “Good Life”, as the album is titled, also features high-profile collaborations.

Over the weekend at the Swedru Stadium, the respected act sent over 40, 000 music lovers wild with sterling renditions of joints from his catalogue which has consistently proven a reference point since he first burst unto the industry nearly 10 years ago.

Supported by his official DJ Last Kobo of Kasapa FM, the “Nagga” regent dished out a brilliant playlist of both new jams and the classics: Colour of Love, Once/Twice, Good Life, and Bad Girl.

The Swedru Akwambo Musik Festival is put together by Perfect Promotions and powered by Kasapa FM.

