Ebony debunks rumours of internal wrangling in her camp

Ghana’s female Dancehall artiste, Pricilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known in the music industry as Ebony, has denied reports that there is trouble in her camp.

The ‘Sponsor’ singer in an interview with Joy News’ MzGee stated that the rumour concerning the split between her and manager Bullet, is false.

The singer, who was discovered by renowned musician and entrepreneur Bullet, a member of Ruff N Smooth, was signed up to his Rufftown record label after listening to a recording sent by the singer.

There were stories suggesting that she had parted ways with her management headed by Bullet.

It was reported that the ‘90’s Bad Girl’ was continuously breaching her contract and that it may soon be terminated.

It was also pronounced that her father was seeking a new record deal with a Nigerian record label without the knowledge of Bullet.

Ebony in the interview indicated she’s still with Bullet: “It’s all false; my camp is perfectly fine,” she said.

She also stated that they will be releasing her latest song very soon.