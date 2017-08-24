Don’t enter mining concession – Minerals C’ssion to Exton Cubic





The Minerals Commission has joined the fray in the Nyinahini bauxite concession controversy involving Exton Cubic Group Limited.

A statement signed by the new Chief Executive Officer of the Commission Kwaku Addae Antwi-Boasiako, urged Exton Cubic to “stop any attempt of entering the concession to undertake any mining operation”

It further said Exton Cubic will require the “necessary approvals and permits as may be required by law from the Forest Commission on Water Resources Commission and the Environment Agency or any other regulatory body.”

The statement further reminded the mining firm that their permission to work is premised on their ability to meet the various requirements and documentation regarding mining in the country.

“The mining lease is subject to ratification by Parliament in accordance with Article 26811, the Constitution and Section 5(4) of Act 7013. Upon execution of this mining lease, the company shall submit a certified true copy of the mining lease to the Minister to be laid before Parliament for ratification”

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also instructed the company to seek the necessary environmental approval before embarking on any activities in the area.

“The bottom line is that Exton Cubic Group Limited has not obtained the required EPA permit under its mining lease and therefore any attempt to enter the area for mining activity is illegal.”