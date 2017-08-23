Stop the cheap propaganda – ‘1-D-1-F’ Coordinator to NDC





The National Coordinator of the ‘One District, One Factory’ secretariat Mrs Gifty Ohene-Konadu has rejected claims by the main opposition National Democratic congress(NDC) suggesting that the governing NPP wants to steal credit for the Ekumfi Pineapple factory, incorporated in the government’s flagship industrialization programme(‘One District, One Factory’).

According to her, she’s taken aback by the cheap propaganda of the main opposition claiming credit for the yet to be established factory in the Central region.

“I’m really scandalized by these lies; and why this cheap propaganda? To the best of my knowledge the acres of pineapple farms which is going to feed the factory we’re yet to establish is for an individual? He’s huge acres of pineapple farms at both Ekumfi and Gomoa, and decided to come onboard so that he can add value to his project. The government’s major interest is to see the factory come to fruition and likewise the building others in each of the 216 districts in the country. There is no need for this propaganda. We don’t care whether the entrepreneur is an NDC or NPP. This policy is mainly government’s commitment to promote massive industrialization drive in the country, through the government’s flagship industrialisation programme(‘One District, One Factory’),” she told host Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM Wednesday.

According to her, it has no other interest apart from securing relief for the people through the creation of jobs, especially in the local areas.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Friday, August, 25, 2017 cut sod for the construction of a pineapple factory in the Ekumfi district of the Central region.

The commissioning will also be the formal launch of the implementation of the 1-district-1-factory policy which the ruling party believes will give impetus to the industrialization drive of the country.

But the former NDC government is claiming credit for the establishment of that pineapple factory in Ekumfi district.

According to a former Deputy Trade Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Murtala Mohammed, the Mahama administration laid the necessary foundation for the take off of the factory since 2013 while they were in office.