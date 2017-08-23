Police intercept large quantities of alleged stolen drugs from Bimbila Govt Hospital





The Police at Bimbila in the Northern Region have intercepted large quantities of drugs allegedly smuggled from the Bimbila Government Hospital.

The drugs were being transported on a Metro Mass Transit Bus from Bimbila to Tamale and the Police upon a tipoff stopped the bus upon reaching a Police barrier, following which a search was conducted and the drugs retrieved.

According to the Bimbila District Police Commander, DSP Young Acolatse, the person conveying the drugs was arrested and upon interrogations the suspect mentioned the name of the Hospital’s Pharmacist as the one who sent him.

Armed with that information, the Police proceeded to Pharmacist’s house and conducted a search where some quantities of of drugs were found in addition to what was retrieved by the Police on the bus.

The Pharmacist has since been detained in police cell while investigation continues.

But the police is yet to charge the suspect eventhough an investigation caution statement has been taken from from him.

“The Hospital authority must also prove that a drug is missing or stolen from their store. The store keeper is not there and the Hospital Administrator to has travelled to Mecca for Hajj,” DSP Young Acolatse explained.