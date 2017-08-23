PHOTOS: ‘Pastor’ Majid Michel goes half naked for movie poster

Actor Majid Michel for a very long time has not been acting the bad boy roles in movies because of his love for Christ.

The multiple award-winning actor has been busy winning souls for Christ and he believes that goes contrary to some of the sex scenes he mostly acts in movies.

Fans who have missed the actor portraying such roles can take these photos to quench their thirst.



Majid Michel in a new set of pictures which have surfaced online capture him half naked on a movie poster.

The multi-talented actor on ‘Adam The Eve’ poster is only covered with leaves with everything on his chest showing.

The movie ‘Adam The Eve’ produced by Time House we hear premieres on September 1 at the Silverbirds Cinema, Accra Mall, and Westhills Mall.



The film which has pushed Majid to show the public ‘things’ features other stars like Shatta Wale, Roselyn Ngissah, Ingrid Alabi, Peter Richie and many others.

Check the photos out.