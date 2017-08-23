Linkin Park plan memorial gig for Chester Bennington





Linkin Park say they’re planning a public memorial for Chester Bennington.

The frontman took his own life last month.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram, the band revealed the “special public event” would take place in Los Angeles, adding that more details would be announced later.

They also thanked fans for the “tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time”.

Chester Bennington was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on 20 July.

The 41-year-old had struggled throughout his life with drugs and alcohol and the trauma of child abuse.

A few months ago, Chester spoke about suicide in an interview with Newsbeat.

He referred to a friend who had apparently tried to take his own life

Chester was close friends with Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, who took his own life in May.

“It was really hard and really confusing and really sad,” the 41-year-old revealed.

“Sometimes it just feels like life is testing you.”

Since Chester’s death fans around the world have organised dozens of events to remember him.

Musicians have also paid tribute to the singer, including JAY-Z who performed Numb/Encore at V Festival last weekend.