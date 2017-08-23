Learn from those who are doing well – Samira Bawumia to local movie producers





Samira Bawumia, wife of Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has advised local movie producers to learn best practices from foreign movie industries to enable the Ghanaian movie industry develop further.

Her reply comes after a section of the Ghanaian public criticised her for posing for photos with actors of popular telenovela ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ in India some weeks ago.

These criticisms were borne out of concerns that the foreign telenovela, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, had taken over Ghana’s television screens to the disadvantage of local movies.

“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. I believe that you learn from others who are doing well. It is a competitive market and we have to rise to the occasion and know what our viewers want,” Samira Bawumia said.

According to her, these foreign producers have been able to meet the demands of consumers in Ghana hence their dominance on the Ghanaian market.

Samira Bawumia added that local movie producers should rather adopt tactics of foreign counterparts to enhance our industry.