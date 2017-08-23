Juliet Ibrahim, Mercy Johnson cover Glitz Africa Magazine





Glitz Africa has announced actresses Juliet Ibrahim and Mercy Johnson Okojie to cover the 18th issue of the Glitz Africa Magazine themed ‘Love Yourself’.

Glitz Africa from its conception, aims to publish high quality content while highlighting the lifestyle of the contemporary African.

Award-winning satirical illustrator, Bright Ackwerh and entrepreneur and life coach Dzigbordi Dosoo are the featured Talent and Ultimate Woman respectively in the magazine.

There is also a special report on the extent women are going to have the perfect body; one you will find interesting and enlightening. You will also find your regular scoop on beauty, fashion, gadgets, career, wellness and others very refreshing to read.

Copies of Glitz Africa Magazine Issue 18 are available in selected supermarkets, shell shops, restaurants and leading pharmacies throughout the country.