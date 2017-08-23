Juliet Ibrahim, Mercy Johnson cover Glitz Africa Magazine issue 18





Glitz Africa has announced the release of its 18th issue. Glitz Africa from its conception, aims to publish high quality content whiles highlighting the lifestyle of the contemporary African.

Issue 18 themed, ‘Love Yourself’ has its cover graced by Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and her Nigerian colleague, Mercy Johnson. Award-winning satirical illustrator, Bright Ackwerh and entrepreneur and life coach Dzigbordi Dosoo are our featured Talent and Ultimate Woman respectively.

There is also a special report on the extent women are going to have the perfect body; one you will find interesting and enlightening. You will also find your regular scoop on beauty, fashion, gadgets, career, wellness and others very refreshing to read.

Copies of Glitz Africa Magazine Issue 18 are available in selected supermarkets, shell shops, restaurants and leading pharmacies throughout the country, at a cover price of ¢30 in Ghana. You can subscribe and have your copy of the Glitz Africa Magazine delivered at your doorstep at no extra cost.

To subscribe, send an email to [email protected] or call 050 158 1264.

Glitz Africa Magazine is an independent magazine created by a team of professionals led by our CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Claudia Lumor.

Glitz Africa