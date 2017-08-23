I wouldn’t trade motherhood for anything – Nadia Buari

In March 2015, popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, delivered a set of female twins and has since been silent on issues relating to them.

Anytime pictures of the twins surfaced on social media, it always had the back or side shot of the girls.

However, the screen goddess has finally opened up in an interview about the twins.

Speaking to Hitz News @1, the ‘Single and Married’ actress has described herself as blessed and fortunate to be a mother of a set of twins.

She says, “I’m just blessed. I have the most gorgeous kids in the world and I’m just so fortunate”.

The actress, who also played the lead role in the movie ‘Beyoncé; the President’s Daughter’ also said being a mother was the best thing in the world.

“It feels amazing. It’s the best thing in the world. I wouldn’t trade that for anything. Even speaking about it, you can tell the glow on my face”.

Nadia Buari has featured in movies such as ‘Heart of Men’ ‘Desperate Bride’, ‘American Driver’ and her latest work, ‘Deranged’.