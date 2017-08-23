Gifty Anti outdoors ‘royal baby’





Ace broadcaster, Gifty Anti and her husband, Nana Ansah Kwaw IV, have outdoored their baby girl at the Adumasa Traditional Area in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region.

The outdooring ceremony was strictly by invitation and only attended by the creme de la creme. A picture from the outdooring ceremony shows Gifty Anti clad in an all-white outfit with a beaming smile as she clutched on to the “Princess of Adumasa”.

Nana Kwaw IV, who is the Chief of Adumasa, is also seen with an equally wide smile as they posed for the cameras.

The daughter is Gifty’s first child but the fourth of her husband who has three children from previous relationships.