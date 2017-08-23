Ghana’s shine in 2016 polls is not one person’s effort – EC Boss





The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei has lauded the contributions of the staff of the commission to the success of the 2016 general elections.

According to her, the success of the elections should not only be attributed to her, but also all stakeholders who were part of the process including her predecessor, Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan, and staff of the Election Management Body(EMB).

“I take this opportunity to firmly place on the record, that the success of the 2016 elections were not and could not be the results of one person’s efforts. Numerous people contributed in diverse ways to our successful elections and the national peace and stability we continue to enjoy. Let me begin by first acknowledging the truly invaluable guidance and support I received and continue to receive from my predecessor, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, the support of my colleague Commissioners (some of who are present here), Directors and staff of the EC, who from the first day I stepped into office at the Commission and even in our most trying times, continue support me and help deliver on the constitutional mandate of the Commission.”

She made the comment after being honoured with the United States Women of Courage Award for 2017, an American award presented to women around the world who have shown leadership, Courage and willingness to sacrifice for others, particularly in promoting women’s right.

Madam Charlotte Osei superintended over the high stakes elections in 2016 in the West African nation amidst the tensions by the two major political parties(NPP,NDC) yet strive to make the elections credible.

Ahead of the 2016 Polls, she’d pledged to make the general election exemplary and the benchmark for all other elections in Africa.