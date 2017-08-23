EOCO probe of SSNIT not political witch hunt – SSNIT Boss





The Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Dr John Ofori Tenkorang has dismissed claims that the ongoing probe by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) of some SSNIT staff is politically motivated.

Some staff of SSNIT are being investigated by EOCO over various acts of malfeasance, board chairman of the Trust has revealed.

“….As I stand here some employees and former employees of SSNIT are before EOCO,” said Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor at the signing of an audit agreement between the Trust and PricewaterhouseCoopers to review the financial records of the pension scheme in Accra on Tuesday, 22 August 2017.

Some have said there’s an underlining political undercurrent as the investigation has targeted persons of a particular political affiliation.

However the Director-General Dr John Ofori Tenkorang stated that the investigation is just a baseline audit and not a forensic audit.

“Not a political witch-hunt, if you have somebody to manage your affairs you’ll have to judge the person on how he performs, to be able to know how the person performed, you have to be able to establish a baseline as to where the person started and once you draw that line then any ups or down from there is attributed to that person. And so this audit is a baseline audit and not a forensic audit on that score I’m very confident to tell you that it’s not a political witch-hunt.”

The SSNIT is an important agency of the government of Ghana. The administration of the National Pension Scheme is its core mandate.