Discharge Bulldog over murder charge – lawyer tells court

Defence counsel for Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, aka Bulldog, Chief Executive Officer for Bull Haus Entertainment, has prayed an Accra District Court to discharge his client following the advice from the Attorney General’s office.

Hanson was put before the court for allegedly murdering Fennec Okyere, a music producer in May 2014.

However, Attorney Jerry Avenorgbor told the court that the advice from the Attorney General office has disclosed that Bulldog should be discharged.

Mr Avernogbor questioned why the Police were refusing to release the AG’s Report to the court and rather resort to write to it officially following recommendations that the accused person should be discharged.

Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, the Prosecutor admitted that the AG report was ready but it contained some codified information to which his superiors would have to write to the court.

According to him the Police administration would have to discuss the said codified information and write officially to the court.

Defence counsel, however, posits that the court could not determine a matter effectively if advisory document from the Attorney General was withheld by the Police.

Counsel contended that under the country’s current democratic dispensation the laws of the land gave the court the power to ascertain all documents so it could effectively discharge its duties.

Mr Avernorgbor said the Police could not alter the laws of the land.

He further held that between the bench and the bar, there was no secrecy and that was propelled by the principles of natural justice.

Defence Counsel lamented over that fact that his client had been coming to court over the last three and half years and the Police cannot hide under the pretext that investigations are ongoing.

Mr Avernogbor said the matter had not only inhibited his client’s livelihood but his family.

The court presided over by Mr Worlanyo Kotoku asked defence counsel to exercise restraints and wait for the letter from the Police.

It, therefore, adjourned the matter to September 6.

Bulldog was put before the court for allegedly murdering Fennec Okyere, a music producer in May 2014 at his residence.

Charged with conspiracy to murder and murder, the court preserved the plea of Bulldog.

Bulldog has however been admitted to bail by the Human Rights Court, a division of the High Court.