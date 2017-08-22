VIDEO: Akufo Addo has inspired me to be a politician – Dada KD

Ghanaian celebrities are using their fame to draw more fans in the political arena. Some have failed in this regard while others have made significant strides.

The latest to indicate his intent to join partisan politics is hilife musician, Dada Kwakye Duah popularly known as Dada KD.

Speaking to host Ohemaa Woyeje on Adom FM’s ‘Work and Happiness’, the renowned musician his decision was borne out of his love for President Akufo-Addo and his motivation to contribute his quota to the development of Ghana.

Dada KD revealed that, if he is to choose a political party, he will join the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) because his love for President Akufo-Addo.

“I will follow Nana Addo regardless the political party he is. I see myself in Nana Addo. One day when I have the chance and people back me up, I will go into politics…” he added.

The renowned hilife musician said he will put his 23-years musical career on hold to serve Ghana if given the nod.

The ‘Somu Gye’ hit maker with fourteen albums urged his fans to expect his new album dubbed: ‘Money and Power’.

Meanwhile, he has released two singles ‘Calling’ and ‘Emuodzen’ for his fans pending the launch of his album.

watch video below:

