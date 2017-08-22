Ultimatum to elapse in hours; E&P equipment remain seized





Lawyers for Engineers and Planners may likey head to court to file a suit against the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah as the company’s equipment remain seized few hours shy of the ultimatum.

The excavators remain parked at the Nyinahin Police Station, in the Atwima Mponua District.

The Minister has been given close of day Tuesday (today) to release seized equipment belonging to Engineers and Planners or face legal action.

“We know that this government believes in the tenets of the rule of law; that you just cannot impound and seize the [equipment] so our lawyers are already involved. Already we facing a lot of financial losses. We are going to go through the legally laid down process,” Samuel Gyamfi, Communications Officer of Exton Cubic Group Limited, the parent company of E&P said.



Earth moving equipment belonging to Ibrahim Mahama’s E&P, which were undertaking “preparatory works at the Nyinahini bauxite concession were seized following the Regional Minister’s directive because he had not been properly briefed about the work of company in the region.

He said he requested for appropriate documentations from Mr Amewu to be sent to him but that has not been done.



In an interview on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah said he has an obligation to protect his enclave, hence he would not yield in to pressure by the company, if the right thing is not done.

He told host Fiifi Banson, “I don’t know any other company apart from those three which have been given permit to work that I am privy to. Why didn’t they copy me and the Atwima Mponua DCE in the said documents?



Explaining why he caused the trucks to be impounded, Mr. Osei Mensah said: “I’ve met with the Lands and Natural Resources Minister and he told me that only three companies are permitted to work in the Ashanti region. He mentioned the companies as follows, Anglogold Ashanti, Asanko Gold, and Owere Mines. These are the names of companies that he said are permitted to work in the Ashanti region. So if there is any other he has to communicate to me properly.”