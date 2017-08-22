Stop being hypocritical about my music – M.anifest

Award winning rapper Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, better known in showbiz as M.anifest, has debunked the perception that Ghanaians cannot relate to his music because of the lyrics.

He told KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that his songs have simple concepts that Ghanaians understand.

The ‘God MC’ hit maker, who is currently promoting his new song titled ‘Be My Woman’ stated that the perception about his music is terribly wrong.

According to him, Ghanaians are not stupid and cannot be underestimated.

“Lots of people are acting as if I write songs about cosmic rays and stuff. Most of my songs have simple concepts and people relate to them,” he said.

M.anifest further stressed that there are times when people have to put more analysis to his songs to understand them and said that it shows his level of creativity.

According to him, Ghanaians listen and understand other genres of music of other artistes who speak even more complicated English than he does.

“People need to stop perpetrating this fabrication that Ghanaians don’t understand the music. They listen to Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar and they use more words than I can ever use in my life.”