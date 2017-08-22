Saints and Sinners comes off this weekend  





In line with Ghana’s fight and quest to bring an end to the complex phenomenon of Galamsey, with its attendant devastating effect on the environment and agriculture, Globe Production and its playwright, Latif Abubakar have put together another of their thrilling, educative and entertaining stage plays titled ‘Saints and Sinners’.

The Galamsey menace is a huge hindrance to sustainable development. The United Nations defines sustainable development as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” What galamsey is doing to our farm lands, forest and water bodies cannot guarantee sustainable development of our posterity.

Globe Production’s plays have over the years brought together patrons numbering over 20,000 from all walks of life to laugh out loud and get educated on basic things we most of the time overlook in our daily lives. In the lead up to the 2016 general elections, the ‘I CAN’T THINK FAR’ play was staged in five cities across Ghana to educate people on anger management as we approached the elections and laugh off their stress and our most recent play, JUDAS & DELILAH; which was on basic first aid tips.

The feedback and media reviews we’ve had from our patrons and critics has given us the motivation to produce another social change drama titled ‘Saints & Sinners’, a tragic comedy that seeks to educate people on the negative effects of galamsey on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and agriculture. The play tells a story of Mr. Agyeman, a cocoa farmer who out of pressure leased for ten years the only treasure of his generation to Mr. Blinks, a galamsey businessman for a huge amount of money. Unknown to Mr. Agyeman the land even after a year can’t be used for its purpose. What happens to Mr. Agyeman and his entire generation? Did Mr. Blinks actually benefit from the land?

The play which is set to be staged in three other regions to impact almost 30,000 lives, is to mobilize the public’s support for the fight against galamsey and highlight the role and responsibilities of citizens and duty bearers in protecting the environment.

Join this theatre special live at the Accra International Conference Centre, 26th and 27th of August; 2 Shows each night. 4pm and 8pm. Saints and Sinners will also be staged in Tamale on 23rd September, Takoradi on 30th September and Kumasi on the7th of October, 2017.

