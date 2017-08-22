Over 200 students unable to write 2 BECE papers to be placed in SHSs

The new centre was too far from the communities that the candidates hail from making it difficult for them to go and write the exams.

The Public Relations Officer of WAEC, Agnes Teye Cudjoe has disclosed that the examination body is preparing to organize a special exam in 2018 for interested candidates.

“With the about 200 candidates from the Bunkpurugu District who unable to take the English and RME papers, the Council has had some discussion with the Ghana Education Service and the GES is making arrangment to place these candidates in Senior High Schools using the subjects that they took for the examination so that they’re not left out of the Free Senior High School programme. Another thing that the Council is going to do is to give them the opportunity to register for the examination and the Council will conduct the investigation at no cost to these candidates.”