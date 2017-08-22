Nadia Buari holds private screening of her new movie ‘Deranged’





After several weeks of promotion, renowned Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Nadia Buari has finally screened her latest movie titled ‘Deranged’.

The private screening, which was held on Sunday, August 20 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, was awash with VIP guests and top notch Ghanaian celebrities such as Jackie Appiah, John Dumelo, Kalsuome Sinare and a host of others.

‘Deranged’ tells the story of a young girl who falls for her teacher from school & after a while becomes obsessed with him and goes to enormous measures to make him hers by attempting to murder his wife but rather killed his child and sets about manipulating every aspect of his life……….

Also starring in the movie are Ramsy Nuoah , Zynell Zuh , Priscilla Opoku Agyeman (Ahuofe Patri ),Pascaline Edwards , Jason E.L Agha, Henry Prempeh and Lisbeth Lopez Acquah.

From the story treatment to screenplay, costume to production design, Deranged, together with its crop of a-list cast, is in a class of its own.

This entirely private affair in conjunction with the Nadia Buari foundation is part of a series of activities leading up to the official premiere on October

A few of the star-studded guests who attended were on ground giving positive feedback to media houses during interviews after the screening.

See pictures from the exclusive event below;

