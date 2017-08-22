My wife is pregnant – Mmebusem

Kumawood comic actor Justice Hyms, popularly known as Mmebusem has disclosed that his wife, Abena Boatemaa, is pregnant.

According to the actor, the wife is currently abroad to deliver their first child and will return after putting to bed.

‘Nobody should be surprised by how she got pregnant, what is important here is that she’s pregnant and has proven to the public that I am a real man’, he said.

He announced this during an interview on the ‘Atesem’ show with Big Akwesi on Royal TV.

The actor who believes his marriage has made him so popular said, “If I knew I will marry and become this famous, I wouldn’t have gone into acting’’.

Mmebusem revealed that he has composed a song for his wife and it will be released once she delivers the child.

He said the song is about issues relating to their marriage and his decision to marry her.

Last year, social media and a number of Ghanaian blogs were flooded with wedding pictures of Mmebusem and his wife Abena Boatemaa.

The pictures which went viral were met with several commentaries as many believed they were unreal and perhaps scenes from an upcoming movie.

Most people did not believe the marriage was real and others shared the wedding pictures with sarcastic captions such as “true love’’.

Many thought Mmebusem would leave his wife after getting what he went into the marriage for (the money). But no, he is still happily married and enjoys every bit of it.