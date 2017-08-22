Let’s unite to revive ‘dying’ hiplife – Kokoveli to musicians

Veteran hiplife artiste, Nathaniel Totimeh popularly known as Kokoveli has urged fellow artistes to unite to promote the genre across the globe.

He bemoaned the seeming feud among hiplife musician in the country whiles their counterparts in Nigeria are working together to promote their country.

Speaking to host KMJ on ‘Daybreak Hitz’ on Hitz FM, Kokoveli said the only way Ghanaian music can grow is when musicians quit the ‘pull him down syndrome’.

“We are too much selective. If Davido is a Ghanaian, they would say he can’t sing. But Nigerians don’t do that. They rather push them to make the industry big. Here, the artistes are now fighting. Everyone wants to be a boss. We were bigger than them and we can still be…” he stressed.

Kokoveli commended artistes in the industry such as Shatta Wale, Samini, and Bullet among others who are devoted to assist underground artistes to the limelight.

He expects multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy to also help upcoming musicians to grow their talents just like the way CEO of High-Grade Family Samini paved way for him.

“From nowhere Ebony was brought out of Bullet of Ruff and Smooth. Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata and Kaakie came through Samini. Now through Shatta Wale, we know Militants -Addi Self and Captan. That is the way forward. I like people who help people…” he said.

Meanwhile Kokoveli has released a new song dubbed: ‘You Alone’ and urged his fans to listen to it on social media.