HOT VIDEO+PHOTOS: Fans go mad for Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’

Undoubtedly, an underground artiste, Patapaa carried the crown of the season at this year’s Agona Swedru Akwambo Festival with his song ‘One Corner’ that got patrons seeking secluded places to dance off to the ‘crazy’ tune.

The high tempo ‘Hi-life-Azonto’ song has gained immense recognition in all corners in the Central Region.

However, the ‘One Corner’ song comes with a frenzy paralytic dance which sends dancers wayward – with some of them seeking to hide under cars, motor bikes, gutters among other places upon hearing the song.

In an interview with Gershon Mortey, Patapaa disclosed some people accused him of using voodoo to enchant listeners to dance to his music but he believes it is the blessings of God that is lifting him into the limelight.

“Some people have accused me of using Juju [Voodoo]. That is never true. I believe it is the work of God. When God blesses you, no man can stop it. I have been in the music industry for years. I know God is paving the way…” he said.

With his followers who go by the name: ‘Patupa Soldiers’, they have pledged their allegiance to the fast rising artiste who further claims others call him, the ‘Swedru Shatta Wale’- thus he carries similar vibrant energy and craft of the dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

With this, Patapaa believes and hopes to collaborate with the dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

“People call me the Swedru Shatta. He is my boss. But we don’t practice the same genre but I hope to collaborate with him some day. I believe he will understand my music the more…” he added.

