Hot VIDEO: John Dumelo takes selfie with Samira Bawumia

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo recently hosted the 3rd annual Glitz Fashion Awards held this past week at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

He had a “melomoment” with the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana Samira Bawumia when he sneaked up and got a quick snap with her.

Samira Bawumia’s grace and elegance emanated from the traditional ensemble she donned for the event as she was present to receive the Glitz style icon accolade.

The thirty-three-year-old actor ushered the event into a resounding success as he stood at the helm hosting the award ceremony.

With all eyes on the host, he decided to get creative and Dumelo did as many millennial would do. He took a selfie with Samira Bawumia.

The moment was captured and showed John Dumelo walking to an unsuspecting Second lady who maintained her composure through it all.

The moment was one of pure clarity with the “aha” moment being that John Dumelo was an avid supporter of the now opposition New Democratic Congress (NDC) and the second lady and her beau Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia were on the side of the current political party in power New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The actor used the opportunity to cosy up to the Ms Bawumia and seemed to extend an imaginary olive branch to the second lady with the photo op.

The selfie, however, is nowhere to be found on famous social media websites.