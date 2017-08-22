George Andah to establish free recording studio for upcoming musicians

As part of plans to help upcoming musicians, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West has revealed plans to set up a recording studio in the area.

Hon. George Andah said the aim for the project is to unearthing talents and support the youth pursuing music as a career.

The MP who is a deputy Minister for Communications revealed this at the sidelines of the Senya Breku Akumasi festival in the Central region.

He noted that, his biggest dream is to establish ultra modern recording studio to help the brilliant but needy artist in the area rock shoulders with artistes like Sarkodie, Lilwin, Kwabena Kwabena, Dada KD and others storm Senya Breku to open the Akumas

George Andah urged the youth to have faith in him to fulfill all his campaign promises.

Meanwhile Kumawood actor, Kojo Nkansah popularly known as Lilwin who was in the town to entertain revelers dispelled rumours that he has quit acting.

In an interview with Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, Lilwin said he will still act and do music to entertain his fans.