Don’t steal credit for Ekumfi Pineapple factory – NDC to gov’t





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Friday, August, 25, 2017 cut sod for the construction of a pineapple factory in the Ekumfi district of the Central region.

The commissioning will also be the formal launch of the implementation of the 1-district-1-factory policy which the ruling party believes will give impetus to the industrialization drive of the country.

But the former NDC government is claiming credit for the establishment of that pineapple factory in Ekumfi district.

According to a former Deputy Trade Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Murtala Mohammed, the Mahama administration laid the necessary foundation for the take off of the factory since 2013 while they were in office.