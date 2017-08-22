Don’t campaign at conference – NPP warns prospective candidates

Addressing the press in Accra Tuesday, Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu reminded party members that the ban on campaign is still in force, adding that any member who flouts the directive would be sanctioned.
“The party, and in particular, national council, has noticed with concern, the rate at which prospective candidates for various executive positions in the party wantonly displayed their campaign posters and banners at the just ended constituency and regional delegates conferences as if we were holding internal elections.
“The council wishes to remind them that the party has not lifted the ban for campaign; neither has it opened nominations. In view of the foregoing, the party is appealing to all prospective candidates to DESIST from repeating this undemocratic and untidy enterprise at the national delegates’ conference. The party reserves the right to reprimand or sanction anyone who flouts this directive.”