Bisa Kdei – Sister Girl





Multiple award winning musician, Bisa Kdei drops the visuals for his latest banger titled Sister Girl.

The song which was released few days ago, is currently cooking hot on the airwaves and to double the fun, Bisa Kdei makes the video available to us.

The video, which was directed by Prince Dovlo takes us back to our indigenous way of life.

Bisa Kdei as we all know, knows how to entertain Ghana, Africa and the world at large and we can boldly say, the video for Sister Girl will give you a million reason to party all day.

The song is off his yet to be released third album dubbed “Konnect”.

Get ready to crack your ribs with this video from below…

