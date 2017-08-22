Actress confesses her addiction to sex toys

Actress Princess Shyngle has confessed of her addiction to sex toys and the fact that she uses them anytime she feels horny.

According to her, “The last time I had sex was the day before my birthday, 24 December 2016, I apply my sex toy to satisfy myself anytime I feel honey or feel for sex”.

The actress disclosed in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM that she is currently single not because the men are afraid to approach her that because she is an insecure human being.

She added that unlike others who will look out for extremely rich guys, she looks out for average men like herself.

She said,“ I am single because I feel insecure about guys, though I love average level guys because am an average girl too”.