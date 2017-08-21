What celebrities wore to the 2017 Glitz Style Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet





The 2017 Glitz Style Awards which came off on Saturday, August 19, was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Many Ghanaian celebrities were there to grace the red carpet and show us what they got in their wardrobes.

The 2017 edition of the awards was graced by celebrities and high profile personalities including second lady, Samira Bawumia, Joselyn Dumas, Nathaniel Attoh, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Berla Mundi Becca and more.

The Glitz Style Awards was organized by publishers of Glitz Africa Magazine and creators of the Glitz Africa Fashion Week. The Awards show was established to celebrate and recognize true inspirational creativity, success and contributions to the Fashion and style industry in Ghana annually.

See Photos Below…