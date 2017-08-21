VIDEO: I want to collaborate with Shatta Wale – Tutulapato

Ghana’s youngest rapper, Cosmos Boako popularly known as Tuutulapato has disclosed his outmost desire to collaborate with Popular Dancehall artiste, Shatta wale.

Tuutulapato emerged into the limelight as the youngest rapper in Ghana in 2012 full of potential when he first appeared on Adom FM’s Kasahare Level.

His crafty way of lyrically weaving fascinating words into rap, his precession and eloquence in the Fante language won him the hearts of many.

But his fame grew bigger after he won the 2013 edition of Talented Kids after which he recorded hit tracks like ‘New King’ featuring Pope Skinny and ‘Woei Soome’ featuring Kwaw Kesse.

In an interview with Adomonline’s Dennis Adu on the Kasahare show, the twelve year old rapper claimed he loves the craftiness and vibrant energy Shatta Wale possesses, an exceptional reason he would love to collaborate with him.

“I want to collaborate with Shatta. There are a lot of things I love from him. He is very active. And I love his stage performance. I love his ‘Taking over’, ‘Forgetti’ and ‘Kpuu ke Kpa’. I can sing some of his songs…” he said.

When asked if he had reached the ‘Ayoo’ hit maker for the feature, he disclosed Shatta wale has been positive but their busy schedule hasn’t permitted them yet.

“I would be very glad to meet him. He has urged me to come but I don’t have the time. The shows are too much, that’s why things are not happening yet. Next month, I think it would happen.