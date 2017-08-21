Sarkodie’s ‘Highest’ album out September 8





Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, is set to release his album titled ‘Highest’ on September 8, 2017.

‘Highest’ is a collection of 15 brand new songs, three interludes and a bonus track, making 19 tracks in total.

Highest features some major local and international acts such as his long-time friend and Producer Jayso, UK’s very own Big Narstie, Victoria Kimani (Kenya), Moelogo (UK), renowned Spoken Word artist Suli Breaks (UK), and Korede Bello (Nigeria).

Others are Praiz (Nigeria), Yung L (Nigeria), Joey B (Ghana), Jesse Jagz (Nigeria), Flavour (Nigeria) and Bobii Lewis (UK).