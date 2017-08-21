Piesie Esther names her fleet of cars but lives in rented house





Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther known in private life as Mrs. Esther Asiedu has numbered the cars she owns on the latest webisode of Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show.

The minstrel on that show revealed that she owns three cars but lives in a rented apartment with her nuclear family – husband and three kids.

The ‘Okuraseni’ singer told Zionfelix, the host that she has Toyota Matrix, Peugeot and the car which was used for the Celebrity Ride interview, Toyota Highlander purchased a year and a half ago.

Piesie Esther who was reluctant in mentioning the cost of the Highlander disclosed that her husband gave it to her as a gift when she traveled to the USA to deliver her last born.

According to her, the car had been packaged when she returned from the United States of America after the delivery so she knows nothing about how it was purchased.

The gospel minister added that her husband is the right person to mention the price of the Highlander but she is very sure a home used Toyota Highlander like hers costs more than Gh150, 000.

She went on to talk about her dream car and other companies she owns.

Submitted