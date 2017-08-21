Photos: Winner, contestants of Swedru Miss Akwambo 2017 in colorful costumes

The people of Agona and Gomoa in the Central Region over the weekend celebrated the Akwambo festival in their respective towns.

Multimedia Group Ltd in partnership with Olive Joy Concept organized this year’s Akwambo festival.

The 2017 edition had artistes like Kwaw Kese, Nhyiraba Kojo, Ramz Nic, Patapaa, Dunsin among others who graced the events with energetic performances at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

Miss Akwambo beauty pageant is part of the annually celebrated Akwambo Festival in Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

Jennifer Siaw, a Senior High School (SHS) graduate who lives in Swedru emerged the over all winner after her outstanding performance.

Watch the Photos below: