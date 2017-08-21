MikeFeli set to Launch new Website on August 23





RnB Sensation ‘MikeFeli’ will drop a new dance challenge and launch a new website on the 23rd of this month.

Titled “#GooGey Dance Challenge“, the video will officially be released on Wednesday, on the artiste’s website, mikefeli.com .



The website is a timeline of his humble beginnings which contains his latest project including music and videos.

#GooGey Dance Challenge” seeks to promote his new single #GooGey. Can you dance ?Well then dance and win some awesome prices.



Post a Video of you dancing to his new single GooGey and Tag on Facebook with the Hastag ‘#GooGey Dance Challenge’.

Born Michael Kwaku Marfo Frimpong ‘Mikefeli’ needs no introduction. Over the past year, Mikefeli has combined strikingly original music with euphoric rhythms and has quickly become recognized as one of the most captivating artists of the new age in Ghana.

This is certainly one for the books. You would definitely want to check this out and don’t forget to share and comment below.

Music lovers can also get copies of the song on Aftown,iTunes, Google play, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify and Shazam among others.