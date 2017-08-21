Bola Ray adjudged ‘Most Stylish Business Exec of the Year’





The CEO of EIB Network Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray) has been adjudged the Most Stylish Business Executive of the Year 2017 at the third edition of the Glitz Style Awards.

The 2017 edition of the Glitz Style Awards came off at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday, August 19.

Seventeen persons took home awards from the various categories on the night, including the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, who was adjudged style icon.

Others, including Joselyn Dumas, Okyeame Kwame and Berla Mundi, took home awards from various categories at the event. The annual event provides the opportunity for the fashion industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and Africa.

Full list of winners below:

Red Carpet Designer of the Year — Sima Brew

Model of the Year — Roselyn Ashkar

Style Influencer of the Year (Africa) — Toke Makinwa

Style Icon (Board Decision) — Samira Bawumia

Outstanding Contributor to Fashion/Outstanding Achievement (Board Decision) — Radford University College.

Most Stylish Movie Star of the Year — Zynnel Zuh

Glitz Africa Magazine Stylish Celebrity – (Not public voting) — Joselyn Dumas

African Designer of the Year — Mai Atafo

Most Stylish Artiste of the Year — Okyeame Kwame

Emerging Designer of the Year — Quofi Akotuah.

Most Stylish Business Executive of the Year — Bola Ray

Fashion Blog of the Year (Africa) — Bella Naija

Best Dressed Celebrity on Red Carpet — Nana Akua Addo

Fashion Photographer of the Year — Nii Djarbeng (LightVille)

Most Stylish Media Personality of the Year — Berla Mundi

Makeup Artist of the Year — Valerie Lawson