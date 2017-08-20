Ras Kuuku jabs Stonebwoy for calling him ‘Hungry Rasta’

Popular Reggae Dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku has expressed gross disappointment at the management of multiple award-winning Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy for disrespecting him in a live Facebook video.

Speaking on Adom FM’s ‘Kasahari level’ with host Pope Skinny Ras Kuuku said he expects Stonebwoy’s Manager, Blakk Cedi to quickly render an apology since he feels grossly disrespected.

According to Ras Kuuku, one of the key members in his camp drew his attention to a video posted on Facebook with fellow Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy describing him as a ‘Hungry Rasta man’.

But while surfing the Facebook page, he realized it had been removed.

Interestingly, the Rastafarian further claimed a faceless person gave his manager, ‘Da Biggest boss’ a second chance to the video, nonetheless after watching it, he never heard Stonebwoy refer to him as such – rather someone at the back seat teased.

“I was called to visit Facebook but the video was deleted. There was nothing like that. So later someone sent us the video and Stonebwoy said something different than that. It was someone sitting at the back seat who mentioned my name to confirm he was talking about me…” he explained.

However, in an attempt to resolve the matter whether he referred to Ras Kuuku as ‘Ekom (hungry) Rasta’, ‘Da Biggest Boss’ claimed he received a text message from Blakk Cedi urging them to perceive the matter anyhow they understand it.

“I was surprised when his manager texted us to take it however we want. They made me feel like there was something wrong between us. He [Blakk Cedi] shouldn’t have said that. What he said has really pained me…” Ras Kukuu bemoaned.

With this, the ‘Nwansina’ hit maker said he believes Stonebwoy couldn’t run his name through gutters hence he expects Blakk Cedi to express apology in no time.

“Stonebwoy won’t say that. He can never. He knows the level. It’s money that makes one rich. I don’t have a problem with him [Stonebwoy] but I want his manager to come out and apologize. His manager has to let my manager know he didn’t do it properly. I respect Stonebwoy a lot…” he expressed.

Meanwhile, the Puom Music leader, Ras Kuuku further urged his fans to listen to his new rocking Afrobeat club banger dubbed: “Oh Shame”.