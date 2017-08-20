I won’t feature Shatta Wale – Rose Adjei

Gospel artiste, Rose Adjei, has said she will not invite any hip life artiste, including self-proclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, for any collaboration on her songs.

“What is he going to sing for me? It will be difficult for me to feature Shatta Wale,” she told Bismark Boachie (DJ Premier), host of Entertainment Capital, on Accra100.5FM in an interview.

The Ghanaian music industry has seen a few collaborations between gospel musicians and Hiplife artiste like Lady Prempeh (Gospel) and Asem (Hiplife).

Responding to whether she would like to do such a collaboration, Rose Adjei said she would not invite any secular musician but would accept an invitation from them to sing on their songs if only they will sing according to her lyrics and style.

“If he [Shatta Wale] invites me to feature on his song, I will honour the invite but I won’t give him a call to feature him on my song. I won’t,” she said adding that, “this is not to say I regard them [Hiplife artistes and Dancehall artistes] as worldly people. I chose to sing gospel and they have chosen their own genre of music.”

Rose Adjei further noted that although Hiplife artistes are friendlier than Gospel musicians, as a matter of principle, she will not invite any of them for collaboration.

“Hiplife musicians are one of the most loveliest and friendly people even more than Gospel musicians. You can get closer to them. They are open so I don’t have a problem with them but the reason why I said I won’t invite Shatta Wale is because he has his genre of music and I have mine. I did a lot of collaboration with other Gospel artistes who I feel are doing exactly what I’m doing. But if any Hiplife artistes want to collaborate with me, then it means he/she will sing it according to my style and my lyrics,” she stressed.

Rose Adjei has songs like “Judgement Day”, “Jesus Lives”, “M’ayeyie”, “Nsre Hey Hey”, “Lift Him High”, “Thank You Lord”, “Aseda” and “M’ayeyie” on her latest album titled “Judgment Day”.