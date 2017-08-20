Hot video: I saw Castro’s dead body – Diver

An expert diver has revealed musician Theophilus Tagoe popularly known as Castro and his companion Janet Bandu are dead.

Samuel Odartey Lamptey claims he saw the decomposing bodies of the hiplife musician and the young lady who disappeared while jet skiing three years ago at Ada under the sea.

Rescue operations started on Sunday, July 6, 2014 for Castro, born Theophilus Tagoe, and his female companion, Janet Bandu, who went missing while jet skiing in the waters of Ada.

Castro and Asamoah Gyan were at the Peace Holiday Resort, a beach resort in Ada, together with some friends for recreation when he went missing.

Efforts to even find the bodies proved futile after several fetish priest were consulted. Families of the deceased are still hoping their kinsmen will one day appear alive.

But in an exclusive interview on Kofi TV, the experience diver said there is no hope in sight.

He explained that, two days after Castro drowned, Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan contacted him to save his friend.

Mr. Sammy Lamptey said he charged him GH₵25,000 for rituals before going under the river.

“When I got down there after four days, I saw the bodies of Castro and Janet decomposing but when I tried to touch them, I big snake appeared and warned me not to try it.” he stated.

The only way the marine spirit would allow me to bring Castro’s body back, Mr. Odartey Lamptey noted was to perform some customary rites for Janet Bandu.

“When I told Asamoah Gyan about it, he said the most important thing was to get Castro’s body and not Janet so I had to abandon my search”.

Mr. Lamptey popularly known as ‘Sammy wizard’ said the Marine god had wanted to kill Asamoah Gyan and all his friends for disturbing her but got Castro because he was disobedient.

