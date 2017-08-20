Bola Ray, Samira Bawumia, Berla Mundi, Others win at 2017 Glitz Style Awards





The 2017 Glitz Style Awards took place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday, August 19.

Seventeen out of the nominated persons took home awards from the various categories on the night. Second Lady, Samira Bawumia who has been in the limelight severally for her fashion sense won herself an award barely hours before her birthday.

Others, including Joselyn, Bola Ray, Okyeame Kwame and Berla Mundi, etc. took home awards from various categories at the event.

The 2017 edition of the awards was graced by celebrities and high profile personalities including second lady, Samira Bawumia, Joselyn Dumas, Nathaniel Attoh, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Berla Mundi Becca and more.

The annual event provides the opportunity for the fashion industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and Africa.

Check out the full list of winners at the 2016 Glitz Style Awards below and photos from the red carpet.

Red Carpet Designer of the Year — Sima Brew

Model of the Year — Roselyn Ashkar

Style Influencer of the Year (Africa) — Toke Makinwa

Style Icon (Board Decision) — Samira Bawumia

Outstanding Contributor to Fashion/Outstanding Achievement (Board Decision) — Radford University College.

Most Stylish Movie Star of the Year — Zynnel Zuh

Glitz Africa Magazine Stylish Celebrity – (Not public voting) — Joselyn Dumas

African Designer of the Year — Mai Atafo

Most Stylish Artiste of the Year — Okyeame Kwame

Emerging Designer of the Year — Quofi Akotuah.

Most Stylish Business Executive of the Year — Bola Ray

Fashion Blog of the Year (Africa) — Bella Naija

Best Dressed Celebrity on Red Carpet — Nana Akua Addo

Fashion Photographer of the Year — Nii Djarbeng (LightVille)

Most Stylish Media Personality of the Year — Berla Mundi

Makeup Artist of the Year — Valerie Lawson