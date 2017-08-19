VIDEO: My wish is to speak American accent fluently – Abraham Attah

Free SHS ambassador and budding actor Abraham Attah has indicated that he is not bothered about what people say about his role as the role model for young children.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Andoh on ]Joy FM, the young actor indicated that his aim was to motivate other young children to participate in the Free education policy that has been started by the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The “Beast of No Nation” star also indicated that he had distributed over 10,000 Tom shoes to less-privileged children.

When asked what he wished for the most, the award-winning Ghanaian actor indicated that he wished to be able to speak more fluently in the American accent so he could get more roles in the movie industry.

Watch Video below