Roselyn Ngissah survives near fatal car accident

Ghanaian Actress Roselyn Ngissah has been involved in a motor accident, but fortunately, she escaped unhurt.

Detailing what actually transpired, the actress in a conversation with www.kasapafmonline.com described the unfortunate incident as ”shocking” leaving her and her driver speechless.

According to Ngissah, the accident which nearly took their lives occurred when a commercial driver unexpectedly hit the side of her car but immediately took to his heels after the crash.

The incident happened on Thursday dawn, August 11, at Palace Town Junction on the Awoshie Pokuase road.

“On Thursday dawn after we had closed from work and heading home, a Trotro vehicle hit the side door of my car. We were all in a state of shock. The Trotro driver after hitting my car was nowhere to be found,” she told Kasapafmonline.com.

According to the plumb actress, a complaint has been lodged at the Anyaa Police Station where an investigation is underway.

“Sergeant Clement Gamor is the one handling the case and I must say so far I’m very impressed with the way he’s handling issues,” Roselyn added.