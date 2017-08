Akwambo festival is celebrated by the people of Agona and part of Gomoa states in the central region of Ghana.

The colourful festival starts in the month of August and attracts a lot of people from the length and Breadth of Ghana to witness the activities involved.

Adomonline’s Gershon Mortey hits the street of Agona Swedru to capture photos of how People were enjoying themselves. Agona Swedru Omanhene Ogidigram Okrupi Nana Kobina Asiedu Botwe II.

