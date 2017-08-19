PAQ scores production credits for Nigerian singer Dotman’s “DunDun Vibez”





Fast-rising Ghanaian producer PAQ (Stanley Dartey) continues to chalk massive feats with his talent.

After recently climbing to No. 2 on the iTunes World Album Chart with his debut album, rendered stellar production for popular Nigerian singer Dotman’s DunDun Vibez.

Dotman rose to continental acclaim for the Afrobeat jam Akube. He also recently collaborated with Mr. Eazi for Afro Girl.

PAQ is author of The Afrobeat Tape, consists 15 painstakingly curated joints. Guest appearances include Kwei Arthur, Darkovibes, $pacely, Kobla Jnr, King of Accra, Gasmilla, Born Royal, Nana Kwame, Offei, and a host of others.

Emanating from a very deep sentimental space, the project is released in honour of Dennis Dartey, Paq’s brother, whom he has also described as “a firm pillar” behind his creative process.

Paq is influenced by 80’s highlife music , hip hop , dancehall and reggae ( 2Pac, Fabulous, Nas, P. Diddy , Dipset , Bob Marley , Buju Banton ).He has been associated with top Ghanaian acts as Guru , Gasmilla , Magnom, Lord Paper, Mr. Eazi among others.

Submitted (Gabriel Myers Hansen)