Obrafour is the greatest rapper of all time – M.anifest

Contemporary Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest has said that legendary songwriter and lyricist, Obrafour is the greatest hiplife rapper of all time in Ghana.

The ‘no shortcut to heaven’ in an interview on ‘Daybreak Hitz’ on Hitz FM, described Obrafour as a trail blazer in the Ghanaians music industry hence no Hiplife artiste has produced a standard classic album like ‘Pae Mu Ka’.

According to M.anifest, there existed no sturdy competition in the entertainment industry until Obrafour came out with the ‘Pae mu Ka’ album.

The likes of Lord Kenya and Reggie Rockstone, he recalled were equally pacesetters who contributed to boosting the Hiplife genre to its present prestige.

“Obrafour, I think is the greatest rapper of all time. He was skillful and real songwriter, I think he had it. When Obrafour came, it [the industry] became more real. He set a standard…,” he said.

“I think initially it was a competition of entertainment. I think Obrafour, Lord Kenya and Reggie Rockstone were competing. They were showing levels… I think they all played a role…,” M.anifest added.

Nevertheless, the rapper showered more praises on the ‘Pae Mu Ka’ album.

He described Obrafour as a lyricist who didn’t waste a line on the album – even a cough on the album connoted a meaning.

“The most sensible album is ‘Pae Mu Ka’. It made sense. No line was wasted on that album. Even Obrafour clearing his throat on the album made sense. If you weren’t listening to songs from 1999, you might not relate to it as much. The music has grown but it’s become a bit more one way…,” he maintained.

He urged his fans to listen to his new single dubbed “Do My Own” which is available on iTunes and other available online portals.