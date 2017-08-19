My marriage is doing well – Kumawood’s Mmebusem tells critics with photo

Seems people still don’t believe actor Justice Hymns popularly known as Mmebusem and his “wife” Abena Boatemaa are really married. I mean they are married for real, it’s not a movie—And I don’t understand why people can’t accept that fact.

And as someone asked What is love? and who can define it? Perhaps, Justice Mmebusem Hymns is the real definition of a man in true love?

There is a reason you love.Yours might be the character, to some the beauty and others the money. So why the fuss if someone’s love is because of the money?

A little background

Last year saw social media and a number of Ghanaian blogs flooded with wedding pictures of Ghanaian actor Justice Hymns popularly known as Mmebusem and his “wife” Abena Boatemaa.

The pictures which went really viral were met with several commentaries as many believed they were unreal and perhaps scenes from an upcoming movie.

A number of people shared the pictures with sarcastic captions such as “true love”, and all that trying to insinuate that, it was just not “right” for a clearly sane and handsome gentleman like Mmebusem to marry and “insane” or perhaps cursed lady.

Many thought Mmebusem will leave the wife after getting ( the money ) what he went into the marriage for. But no, he is still happily married and enjoys every bit of it.

However, he shared a new photoshoot with his wife on his social media page which again, has drawn some attention to the couple.

Interestingly, people were still having doubts and questioning whether it is in an upcoming movie.

Others,were also wishing them well;