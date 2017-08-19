Kasapa Fm’s Daakyehene launches new album





A broadcast journalist with Kasapa FM and gospel musician, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman is launching his 10 tracks Gospel album on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

The new album titled ‘Ebenezer’ will launched at Calvary Baptist Church opposite Mr Biggs near Kwame Nkrumah Circle after Church.

About 10 Gospel Artistes are billed to perform at the launch including SP Kofi Sarpong, Bro. Sammy, Wonder Zartey, Perpetual Didier, Matilda Agyeman among others.

Speaking about the title ‘Ebenezer’, which means thus far the Lord has brought me (1 Samuel 7:12) Daakyehene said the Lord has done a lot for him and there is no perfect way to show his appreciation to God than to sing ‘Ebenezer’.

Daakyehene featured seasoned Gospel musicians such as Bro Sammy, Oware Junior, Papa Owura, Akua Sika and Disaab on his latest album.

The album is recorded by three sound engineers, Bassey Music, Elohim Studio in Kumasi and Disaab Records Studio in Accra.

Some of the tracks on the album includes ‘Manya no free’ featuring Bro Sammy in a high life tempo, ‘Metenka’ is a powerful prayer song featuring Bro Sammy, ‘Onyame se Ayeyi’ is a hot praise and ‘God is able’ is a mid tempo song with other worship songs featuring Oware Junior.

Daakyehene speaking on his latest album said, “I believe this is my time since I have been working on this album for the past four years and I believe when ever God calls anyone, He prepares that person before He sends that vessel out”.

“I believe I will be third time lucky to make maximum impact in the Gospel Music industry since I have learnt my lessons and allowed experienced people in the music industry in the country to listen to the tracks on this album and criticized and have made the necessary corrections,” he added.

On the issue of how Gospel music is doing currently, Daakyehene said this is the time for Gospel Musicians in the country to keep flying the flag high especially with Joe Mettle winning the Artiste of the year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

According to him, if radio presenters will give equal air play to gospel songs and other genres of music then Gospel artistes in Ghana can lift high the flag of the country.

“I believe Gospel musicians can match secular artiste boot for boot if the radio presenters will give both genres the same promotion.

“With equal opportunities Ghanaian Gospel music can lift the flag of the country than it is now. We sing inspirational songs that heal, comforts, delivers, educate, motivate and entertain as well.”

He based his argument on the fact that secular artistes earn far more than Gospel artistes when they appear on same event adding that it is time organisers see them (Gospel Artistes) as at par with other musicians who make other genres.

The graduate from school of performing Arts, University of Ghana is currently a newscaster, Head of Business Desk and a court correspondent at Kasapa 102.5 FM.

He is an Associate Pastor with the Victory Bible Church International, Excellence Sanctuary, Odorkor.

Daakyehene claims to have written 200 gospel songs and intends to be in the industry as long as God wants him to be. He is married to Araba, whom he met at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) during his National Service and they are blessed with three boys.

On advise for the youth or upcoming artiste Daakyehene had this to say “wait for your time and never give up because God has an appointed time for everyone”.

He believes in the youth and intends to send his ministry to the door steps of secondary and tertiary institutions.

Daakyehene started singing at Kumasi Anglican Secondary School, where he was the praises and worship leader and was a member of Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry choir under Rev Stanley Mensah for eight years before joining Victory Bible Church.

He admires Bishop Owusu Ansah of Resurrection Power, Kwaku Gyasi and Sonny Badu for making waves with the Ghanaian gospel music on the international scene and his favourite foreign artiste is Donnie McClurkin and Michael Smith.